Vishal Sikka is out as CEO of Infosys as the outsourcing giant founders

Founders of well-run companies tend not to believe in luck. Commercial success to them comes from hard work and smart thinking, usually from the founder.

In time, some pass the management of their enterprises on to others, recognising a need for change. Narayana Murthy, chairman emeritus and co-founder of Infosys, did just that in 2014, appointing Vishal Sikka as chief executive.

It did not work out. Mr Sikka, the first boss from outside the outsourcing group, has resigned.

Mr Sikka has had a tough task changing a business that arbitrages the cost of tech workers in India for those in developed economies, primarily the US. He had some success diversifying into software services. But the bulk of the top line still comes from providing skilled, cheap Indian workers to cost-conscious tech companies.

Article source: http://www.afr.com/technology/technology-companies/vishal-sikka-is-out-as-ceo-of-infosys-as-the-outsourcing-giant-founders-20170820-gy04q9