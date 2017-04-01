Outsourcing of airports: CAA employees protest – The Express Tribune

MULTAN: The Employees Union of CAA staged a protest demonstration at Multan Airport against outsourcing the operation, management and development of three major airports in Pakistan. The airports included New Islamabad International Airport, Islamabad, Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore and Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

While speaking to journalists, Joint Action Committee President Rana Muhammad Saleem said, “We demand the government to withdraw its decision.” He added, “The decision will render more than 10,000 employees jobless.”

Saleem maintained handing over the profitable airports to private sector would be a foolish step. “CAA Pakistan is earning more than Rs26b per annum profit after meeting the losses of smaller airports,” he revealed. Meanwhile, the protesters appealed to the parliamentarians of PTI and PPP to raise voice against the decision of outsourcing of the airports.

Published in The Express Tribune, April 1st, 2017.

Read full story

Article source: https://tribune.com.pk/story/1370972/outsourcing-airports-caa-employees-protest/