NelsonHall Names Unisys an Application Outsourcing Leader

BLUE BELL, Pa., April 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Unisys Corporation (UIS) today announced that leading Outsourcing Research and Analysis firm NelsonHall has positioned the company as a Leader in the new NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation and Assessment Tool (NEAT) report on Application Outsourcing.

The report identifies Unisys specifically as a Leader in the “Overall” market segment, stating that the selection “reflects Unisys’ overall ability to meet future client requirements as well as delivering immediate benefits to application outsourcing clients.”

The report also calls out Unisys’ strengths, including its holistic approach to service delivery by integrating infrastructure and application services:

By integrating many of its capabilities into tools (such as ITSM and monitoring) that can span both applications and infrastructure, [Unisys] can present a compelling case for economies of scale.

Unisys’ use of automation and analytics positions it well, and it will be even better positioned once its cognitive solutions are offered later this year. Its parallel efforts to build out toolsets targeted at specific industry needs also represent an important step in evolving its capabilities.

In addition, the report remarks that Unisys provides “[b]road toolset offerings across DevOps” and notes the extra value that Unisys Stealth® micro-segmentation security software – which creates segments within an organization where only authorized users can access information, while others cannot even see that those segments exist – can yield for “target markets such as public sector and FSI [financial services industry].”

“Unisys seeks to differentiate itself in application outsourcing by providing solutions focused on security and integration with the client’s total infrastructure,” said David McIntire, NelsonHall research director and author of the report. “That integrated approach to developing and refining applications is important to enterprise clients in an era when success in digital business depends on marshalling all enabling technologies to deliver new levels of service to customers and seize quickly on continually evolving business opportunities.”

“Unisys is proud to be positioned as a Leader in this influential report,” said Andy Stafford, senior vice president, Services, Unisys. “This recognition demonstrates the value of our approach: providing clients with secure, contemporary applications, tailored to their specific vertical industry, that draw on a range of integrated IT resources to provide a competitive edge in digital business.”

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that specializes in providing industry-focused solutions integrated with leading-edge security to clients in the government, financial services and commercial markets. Unisys offerings include security solutions, advanced data analytics, cloud and infrastructure services, application services and application and server software. For more information, visit www.unisys.com.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global BPS and ITS research analysis firm. Founded in 1998, the company takes a global approach to analysis of vendors and outsourcing markets and is widely respected for the quality and depth of its research. NelsonHall also offers a suite of “Speed-to-Source” tools, including NEAT, that assist buy-side executives in saving time and money, while enhancing the quality of their sourcing decisions, in BPS and ITS evaluations.

