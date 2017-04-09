DailyTimes | Pakistan yet to be recognised as global outsourcing …

KARACHI: Pakistan is yet to make its name as a global outsourcing location and hence is not reaping many benefits from the global Information and Communication Technology (ICT) value chain while Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) need to facilitate interests of global IT Players in establishing business linkages with local IT houses.

This was stated by Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom (MoIT) on Saturday in Digital Pakistan Policy 2017.

IT industry’s global technology players are needed to not only outsource their development work to Pakistan but also to incubate or invest in Pakistani start-ups to create viable and profitable businesses and help steer the IT sector to the next level.

Increased and improved promotion of the Pakistan’s IT industry, products and services in the local and international markets is essential, it added.

Weak enforcement of judicial system regarding Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) protection, consumer rights and arbitration procedures including inventions, software code/solutions, trademarks, designs, literary works, and trade secrets etc is key issue. Existing legal framework for the protection of IPR, for both foreign and domestic business/trade needs to be further strengthened. Enforcement measures are needed to ensure proper implementation of the existing laws to control the software piracy and to assure the protection of intellectual property rights of both foreign and local software, said the policy. To adequately address and improve the international rankings in governance, entrepreneurship, knowledge capital, accessibility, demand stimulation and ICT skills, the IT policy focuses on four broad areas for implementing the policy imperatives which include sectoral digitization, cross-sector collaboration, IT sector sustainability, entrepreneurship and innovation.

The MoIT will develop an ‘Action Plan’ along with relevant ministries and departments detailing the time frame and outputs. MoIT will play the role of an enabler and facilitator, providing necessary guidance where required while other federal ministries, divisions and departments will take the lead role for the implementation of policy strategy falling within their domain.

MoIT said that Digital Pakistan Policy will serve as the foundation pillar for the construction of a holistic digital ecosystem in the country with advanced concepts and components for the rapid delivery of next generation digital services, applications and content.

Pakistan’s IT industry also needs to cover unique sales propositions in niche markets to enhance revenue generation. In addition to the digitization of key socio-economic sectors, a multi-channel e-government platform is required to increase the quality and reach of public services stimulating demand for e-services, applications and content.

3G/4G mobile spectrum auction of 2014 has boosted broadband mobile internet penetration, increased smart phone usage, generated demand for relevant digital services and applications, and accelerated the digitization of government and all sectors of socio-economic development. MoIT also outlined the departments and ministers that will responsible for achieving the goals set in the policy. For implementation of the Digital Pakistan Policy, various ministries and departments would be involved, it added.

Article source: http://dailytimes.com.pk/business/09-Apr-17/pakistan-yet-to-be-recognised-as-global-outsourcing-location